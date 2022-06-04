This time “Make Liberty Win” needs to ask for directions. Another postcard missing by 200 miles.

Here we go again.

A group called “Make Liberty Win” should retitle themselves “Make Liberty stop and ask for directions,” as the same slate of District 2 candidates, Jeff Shawd and John Sjaarda, adding Spencer Wrightsman have a postcard going out for District 2 in Minnehaha County showing up in Bryant, South Dakota, where the old District 2 used to be before redistricting.

As you know, two of the conservative House Candidates members had a postcard advocating for their election show up 200 miles north of the intended District 2 yesterday.

And once again, they’ve missed the mark.

These are racking up to be pretty expensive mistakes.