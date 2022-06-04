That awful attack postcard only missed by 200 miles. Geographically, as well as in terms of content.

This attack card is kind of funny. And it’s even funnier when you realize what happened with it.

Chip Campbell fronted “Republican Direction PAC” sent out an attack mailer this week to District 2, making a number of wild-assed claims about House candidate Jake Schoenbeck, that somehow he’s anti Christian, and will be an evil clone of his father, Senate President pro tempore Lee Schoenbeck. This card actually is basing the attack on the candidate on liking a tweet …because he’s somehow not engaging in some blind form of groupthink? A few things are humorous about this.

This looks to be yet another attack card out of Rapid City “media consultant” Jordan Mason’s shop. Which you can identify because they all look the same, with the same small caps font, and identifiable mistakes in grammar, year, after year, after year.

The other thing.. Can someone point out on the card, where in this pile of doo doo does it say what Jake Schoenbeck, Jeff Shawd or John Sjaarda are actually running for? It’s not like they lacked the space for that little nugget of information.

But the most glaring error doesn’t come in terms of the clearly bad content on the surface.. it comes under the hood. Because, aside from the fact that it doesn’t mention anywhere what these people are running for, or where they are running, let me fill you in.

Jake Schoenbeck, Jeff Shawd and John Sjaarda are all running in newly created House District 2, as a result of redistricting. And that’s an important distinction, “newly created” and all. Because this was part of a group of postcards that went to District 2.. but it was the District 2 in existence BEFORE the 2022 redistricting reworked the boundary lines, and went into the likes of Castlewood, and other parts of Hamlin county.

Yep. It was actually mailed to the OLD district 2, up north, and not into the NEW District 2 which is wraps around the eastern portion of Sioux Falls, into Brandon across Minnehaha County. I’m told a number of people in the old District 2 received it, and while they knew the Schoenbeck name from the family being in Watertown, they had no idea who those other folks were, and why they were getting it.

So if you’re living in Hamlin, and wondering why you received an attack ad from 200 miles away.. that’s the rest of the story.

And for you Brandon residents, make sure you go out and vote for Jake next Tuesday.