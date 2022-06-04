That awful attack postcard only missed by 200 miles. Geographically, as well as in terms of content.

This attack card is kind of funny. And it’s even funnier when you realize what happened with it.
Chip Campbell fronted “Republican Direction PAC” sent out an attack mailer this week to District 2, making a number of wild-assed claims about House candidate Jake Schoenbeck, that somehow he’s anti Christian, and will be an evil clone of his father, Senate President pro tempore Lee Schoenbeck. This card actually is basing the attack on the candidate on liking a tweet …because he’s somehow not engaging in some blind form of groupthink? A few things are humorous about this.
This looks to be yet another attack card out of Rapid City “media consultant” Jordan Mason’s shop. Which you can identify because they all look the same, with the same small caps font, and identifiable mistakes in grammar, year, after year, after year.
The other thing.. Can someone point out on the card, where in this pile of doo doo does it say what Jake Schoenbeck, Jeff Shawd or John Sjaarda are actually running for? It’s not like they lacked the space for that little nugget of information.
But the most glaring error doesn’t come in terms of the clearly bad content on the surface.. it comes under the hood. Because, aside from the fact that it doesn’t mention anywhere what these people are running for, or where they are running, let me fill you in.
Jake Schoenbeck, Jeff Shawd and John Sjaarda are all running in newly created House District 2, as a result of redistricting. And that’s an important distinction, “newly created” and all. Because this was part of a group of postcards that went to District 2.. but it was the District 2 in existence BEFORE the 2022 redistricting reworked the boundary lines, and went into the likes of Castlewood, and other parts of Hamlin county.
Yep. It was actually mailed to the OLD district 2, up north, and not into the NEW District 2 which is wraps around the eastern portion of Sioux Falls, into Brandon across Minnehaha County. I’m told a number of people in the old District 2 received it, and while they knew the Schoenbeck name from the family being in Watertown, they had no idea who those other folks were, and why they were getting it.
So if you’re living in Hamlin, and wondering why you received an attack ad from 200 miles away.. that’s the rest of the story.
And for you Brandon residents, make sure you go out and vote for Jake next Tuesday.
7 thoughts on “That awful attack postcard only missed by 200 miles. Geographically, as well as in terms of content.”
I am going to have to go to the library after next week when I don’t get mailers from all sides what will I read?
Yeah attacking an up and coming young person because of a dislike for something their parent or relative did is truly Bolshevik in every nature associated with the word vengeance. For crying out loud attack a person for whatever trips your trigger but leave their children the hell out of it.
SOOOO…this piece hit Aberdeen then too…for a race in Sioux Falls. This is a special kind of stupid and if I was the PAC, I’d want my money back….Moron
Besides mailing to Aberdeen for a race in Brandon, you have to assume that Jordan Mason did all of his mailers, thousands of wackadoodle pieces, using the old districts. Not likely he just chose to screw up in only one. Odds are Liz May and Scott Odenbach and John Mills and Tom Pischke and US Term Limits and Convention of States paid for screwed up mailings in all but the two districts that didn’t change.
Nice business resume item for Jordan Mason
Odenbach. Shaking my head. He was so much better.
Odenbach is not a leader. He is an enabler. He cant stand up to the crazy crowd he cant tell them when they go to far. He throws in with Haugaard, Taffy and Whalen and Ravnsborg.
The anti-mueller post card from Jordan’s PAC this week got my attention..
Because in the corner of the card, they’re using the Motion Picture Association’s registered trademark on the mailer (the swirly globe thing, next to the ® noting it as a registered trademark).
Pretty sure they do NOT have any sense of humor about that sort of thing.