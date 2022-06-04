When the out-of-state political action committees start mishmashing between the two candidate names, it’s time for them to be done making commercials.
3 thoughts on “I think the out-of-state pacs are starting to get confused at this point”
I can’t stand that Dusty Howard! He’s almost as bad as that Taffy Johnson.
Dusty Johnson. Howard Johnson. Dusty Howard.
Easy mistake.
Where’s Whiffer Taffy these days? She doesn’t seem to be showing herself in public. oh-fer-17.