As you may have noticed, Governor Noem has been active in supporting Republicans in various legislative races, including doing this card for Representative Mary Fitzgerald in District 31:
8 thoughts on “In case you missed it.. D31 Governor Noem card for Mary Fitzgerald”
District 31 could do no better!
She endorses Fitzgerald before Dusty? I’ve seen it all now.
She endorsed Mary – and literally the next week Mary allowed the audience at her Lawrence Co Lincoln Day (where she serves at Chair) to do a 5 minute long anti-Noem chant. So the Governor may regret that endorsement now…
As Lawrence County Chair I will comment on our Lincoln Day Dinner. It was the decision of the executive board to allow every candidate to speak. When you allow all candidates to speak it educates the electorate, which is good. And if candidates do say something improper it’s a disservice to their campaign and makes the choice even clearer on which candidate is the best suited for the office they are seeking. I am honored to have received the Governor’s endorsement.
Mary Fitzgerald is on her way to being a strong voice for Dist 31. She broke from the crowd last year and started her own course of conservative solutions for South Dakota.
Mary kissed the ring, voting for impeachment of the AG (who her husband lost to in the ’18 primary) and the $200m grotesque affordable housing bill (leave government housing to the soviets, i say!).
Not sure a Noem endorsement (RINO) will gain any votes in Lawrence county.
No cookies or quotes from Fitz just hard work and results. She’s a worker.