Ryan Zinke, former congressman and President Trump’s secretary of the interior, tonight issued this video endorsing congressman Dusty Johnson for re-election.
8 thoughts on “Ryan Zinke, former congressman and President Trump’s secretary of the interior endorses Congressman Dusty Johnson”
Based
Gross. Not an endorsement anyone should want nor need.
One of my favorite appointees of Trump. Occasionally rode a horse to work in DC, also proved conservative and conservation are not antonyms.
Had high hopes for him when he was appointed, but turned out to be a major disappointment with his ethics violations. The info’s in Wikipedia. I wouldn’t want an endorsement from him.
This race intrigues me and will be interested to see the result.
Dusty never negative campaigned or needed out of state endorsements against Liz May to win
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/12/15/ryan-zinke-secretary-interior-donald-trump/2322324002/
This guy? Who’s next? Navarro, manafort, Corey L? It’s interesting dusty thinks he needs to go here.
Desperate Dusty? This is reminiscent of when Noem had to fly in Trump to eek out a win over a “Bernie liberal”.
Former Swamp Rat endorses current Swamp Rat. Smh