I think Spencer needs more abrupt jump cuts and louder music in his video June 2, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns I think Spencer Gosch needs more jump cuts and louder music in his video. Kind of hard to watch..
9 thoughts on “I think Spencer needs more abrupt jump cuts and louder music in his video”
Say what you will, but he is definitely out standing in his field.
You won the internet today
May I see what second place prize is? From the looks of things, I’m not sure I want the internet. #DumpsterFire #AlmostAsBadAsThe2022PoliticalPostcards #Almost 🙂
Whoa! Why do you think he wears that vest?
Mr. Oakes, please tell me you wouldn’t let our fellow D30 candidates slap together a video movie like that one. Any of them. D30 is already insaner than most, and we don’t want to look incompetent, also. You wouldn’t do that, standing out by Buffalo Rock, and then hike back in public wearing a vest.
I might just have to, Grudz. Plus, I look better than most in a vest. *cue the David Caruso sunglasses* 😉
This one looks better….
https://www.facebook.com/breitlingforsenate/videos/1044841699744546
😎
Senator Breitling is a humble servant leader who has represented his District well. Common sense leadership! Re-elect Senator Breitling!