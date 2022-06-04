9 thoughts on “I think Spencer needs more abrupt jump cuts and louder music in his video”

      1. May I see what second place prize is? From the looks of things, I’m not sure I want the internet. #DumpsterFire #AlmostAsBadAsThe2022PoliticalPostcards #Almost 🙂

        Reply

  3. Mr. Oakes, please tell me you wouldn’t let our fellow D30 candidates slap together a video movie like that one. Any of them. D30 is already insaner than most, and we don’t want to look incompetent, also. You wouldn’t do that, standing out by Buffalo Rock, and then hike back in public wearing a vest.

    Reply

    1. I might just have to, Grudz. Plus, I look better than most in a vest. *cue the David Caruso sunglasses* 😉

      Reply

    2. Senator Breitling is a humble servant leader who has represented his District well. Common sense leadership! Re-elect Senator Breitling!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.