Governor Kristi Noem gets right to the point in this postcard for Tim Goodwin for State Senate: “I need you to vote for Tim Goodwin. District 30 deserves a Senator who shows up prepared to make South Dakota a better place.”
Well, what are you waiting for? Get out there and vote for Goodwin.
12 thoughts on “Governor makes definitive statement of support for Goodwin for District 30 State Senate: “I need you to vote for Tim Goodwin.””
has he found out he needs to get a red tag on his vehicle after hitting a deer yet?
At least he stood up to the AG who left the scene of the accident.
anonymous at 3:03 why do you say that?
I guess she hasn’t seen the 11-point Ethics Violation complaint that was filed with the Secretary of State. It was in the Rapid City paper last week so I’m assuming she or one of her staffers reads it. If the complaint was false on any of the 11-points, I would assume that a libel suit would have been immediately filed.
I love how these wing nuts will flagrantly ignore reporting laws and then try to be real hyper-technical about their opponents. The complaint, as I understand it, is that reports aren’t using the exact committee names – like “Goodwin for House” rather than “Tim Goodwin committee” or whatever. So far as I know the SOS has never cared about that so long as it is evident what committee is being referenced.
CA, if things are so bad in SD, as you people are found to say, go back to where you came from.
She’s not campaigning against conservatives or giving their opponents money. I saw the press release saying that. Fake news otherwise.
2 sell outs all one card
Goodwin is friends to everyone, meaning he is friends to no one
He says what everyone wants them to without any principles.Total politician
This may turn out to be a litmus test for Governor Noem in District 30. But statewide, she will beat Steve by at least 25 points or more. The complaints against Goodwin are being brought by the wacko hard right who should be out campaigning instead of spending so much time whining. Get your people elected the old fashioned way and not by going to court or filing a a bunch of minor complaints.
The complaint was filed by one person on only her behalf. What exactly is INCORRECT about anything in that complaint? How about the one flyer he sent out asking to be “RE-ELECTED to the Senate”…when he hasn’t served in that chamber yet? I noticed that no one complained during the last election campaign when Ms. Castleberry’s HUGE sign stated “Re-Elect jessica Castleberry” when she must have forgotten she was APPPOINTED and not Elected.
The rest of us ARE out campaigning so I gotta go now.
It’s amazing how many people assume the use of the term re-elect has never been established in any other re-election of appointees ever to any office in the history of the United States. An appointee may use the word ‘re-elect’ in political advertisements if that candidate attained the office through appointment. The word “incumbent” is not defined in the election code, therefore we must turn to established law. Black’s Law Dictionary defines “incumbent” as “a person who is in present possession of an office.” See Black’s Law Dictionary 691 (5th ed. 1979). A person appointed to an office is the incumbent. Therefore, a candidate who is presently in possession of an office to which he (or she) was appointed and for which he (or she) is running for reelection may use the word “re-elect” in a political advertisement. See also DE 90-47 (December 18, 1990). There’s quite a bit more to this in fact, with complaints being filed against appointees who did not use the term re-elect because some stated it indicated to voters there was no time served in that office or voting history to review. The use of the word re-elect for appointees has been well established across the United States. Happy Primary everyone, only a few more days to go!
Mr. Goodwin may not be the sharpest knife, but he’s going up against a bent spoon in Ms. Frye-Mueller.