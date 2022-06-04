Pink Mary Haugaard letter for the girls. Does that mean I’ll get a blue one from Steve Haugaard?

I couldn’t help but giggle a little when I saw this in my mailbox.

A letter in a pink envelope addressed to my wife, allegedly from Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Haugaard’s wife. Despite the fact it’s coming from the campaign.

Of course it is. And adding to the awfulness, it was in blue text on matching pink paper:

Awful Mary Haugaard letter by Pat Powers on Scribd

And the coup de grâce? It had a recipe card enclosed, right after you read about how “Steve was voted into leadership by his peers based upon their confidence in him, not by paying them off.” I’m not sure who in their right mind would suggest this to the candidate. It comes off as a new level of patronizing, which isn’t necessarily a good thing for a candidate who has already been accused of misogyny.

At this point in time, really, why does my wife need or remotely want to hear from Mary Haugaard? If she gets a pink letter, does that mean I’ll get a blue one from Steve for the boys?

I’m quite sure Dr. Powers is quite capable of making a judgement about Steve Haugaard based on his positions and policy statements, as opposed to getting an awful campaign letter claiming to be from his wife.

Remember.. it’s almost over.