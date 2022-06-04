Just had some great photos shared with me from Governor Noem and Congressman Johnson hitting door to door together in Sioux Falls today￼
Just had some great photos shared with me from Governor Noem and Congressman Johnson hitting door to door together in Sioux Falls today￼
2 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem and Congressman Dusty Johnson hitting door-to-door this weekend”
Way to go Gov and Congressman!
I can’t believe the ads are calling this Dusty Howard nerd a communist. This is a good reminder of how normal our congressman is.