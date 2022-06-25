I was starting to prepare a post about Brookings presenting for the site selection committee for the 2024 or 2026 GOP state convention, and then as you might have seen, news happened..
The Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.
The 6-3 decision by a majority of conservative justices to fundamentally reshape American society by overturning the landmark 1973 precedent is certain to ignite a political firestorm and yield a complex patchwork of state laws that will effectively block large swathes of the population from terminating unwanted pregnancies.
Well, that kicked a hornet’s nest in politics, on a Supreme Court vote that wasn’t even close, as they kicked the regulation of abortion back to individual states to make a decision on.￼
As you’ll see, South Dakota has already announced a special session, and I’m sure there will be far more news to come on this topic in coming weeks.￼
27 thoughts on “Was going to write about convention this AM, but news happened…”
Thursday news: States can’t write gun laws.
Friday news: Only states can write gun, I mean abortion laws.
Perfectly stated. Gun regulation? No, cause freedom. Vaccinations? No, cause freedom. Masks? No, cause freedom. Reproductive rights? No, cause we said so.
Murdering a child in her mother’s womb? No, ’cause freedom. The child’s freedom.
You’re a guy, right? Just admit it.
And please educate me on this: when does the collection of sells become a child? I’ll hang up and listen.
Yes, I’m a guy. The pair of cells becomes a child when the sperm cell fertilizes the egg cell.
There are plenty of ways to prevent pregnancy, and maybe now people will think more about prevention before, not abortion after .
Ya, except that Thomas’s comments want to go after birth control, too.
Can you see a single state banning condoms?
If so, that could complicate balloon droppings at state GOP conventions, however.
Shall not be infringed. Only one amendment contains that clause.
Oh, you are talking about the amendment to arm militias, right?…. Militias which have since been replaced by National Guard units, right?
Very Stable Genius…..nope, don’t think so.
I am afraid so. Well, unless you are into conservative judicial activism like with the Heller decision and now the NY state law SCOTUS decision.
So says the dolt who’s party made the practice a litmus test. Yesterday’s ruling and today’s is called Constitutionsl law.
Have you actually read Alito’s majority opinion? It’s actually called conservative judicial activism. AND, I thought you guys were against JA, because it was unconstitution(s)l.
Have you read Roe v Wade which created a constitutional right where one didn’t exist? And you want to lecture about judicial activism?
Oh, I am not lecturing about judicial activism. I am just stating the obvious, which is that the right has discovered it, too, which is also like the kettle calling the pot black.
You libs would know all about that now wouldn’t you?
Which also means you haven’t. You’re just parroting that lefty talking points from Herr Heidelberger.
Fifty years of legal murder of the unborn. What might have become of those innocents whose lives were cut short by abortions? Who among those murdered fetuses could have been the one who came up with cures for a myriad of diseases…or made scientific advances help our environment without forcing us to give up what we enjoy…or could have been that one leader we all would respect in the White House, and the world, to make us a stronger and respected country – – which we aren’t now.
Because of how the unborn baby supporters have shown their colors, I fear and pray for the safety of those six Justices and all who work at pregnancy help centers.
Abortion isn’t really about the unborn. It’s about controlling women and that needs to stop!
“Rape laws aren’t really about the victims. They’re about controlling men and that needs to stop!”
To those who are delighted with the outcome, “what’s next?”
Life goes on.
Mississippi didn’t ratify the 13th Amendment to prohibit slavery until 1995. Today, a Mississippi law took away a woman’s right to choose. Why am I not surprised?
JOE BIDEN is a “federalist”, he is anti-state rights. IF he is a true American President, he would learn he was “elected” by the States to represent their interests in foreign affairs only, while allowing the States to do what they do best, manage themselves, their economies, etc. But Biden cannot do this, because he is a “federalist” who believes in a strong Federal Territory. He sees NO “state lines”, he only sees “One Territory” where the people act as U.S Citizens. Therefore, he blurs the lines between states, by confusing the people that there can be only one supreme power – the Federal Govt. All U.S Senators and Representatives who stand with Biden are not ‘state right people’, in fact they are opposed to state rights, they to only see America as “One Territory” of which allows them to blind themselves, allowing them to adopt federal laws to grant to as many Americans federal tax dollars for corporate and personal gain.
You should stop drinking and just go to bed.