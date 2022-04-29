Was that Tweet over the top? Taffy Howard deletes tweet claiming 2020 election was “stolen.” Replaces it with tweet about there being “questions”

Yesterday, the Taffy Howard for Congress twitter account started tweeting a storm, throwing out all sorts of red meat to her followers, such as this gem, which I embedded on my website:

I was looking at the post this AM, and noticed it wasn’t resolving to a nicer graphic format.. and when I went to check the twitter account – *poof* the tweet had disappeared. But a new “red meat” statement about the election was in it’s place:

Unlike our DC delegation here in South Dakota, I have questions about election night 2020. Who ordered the votes to stop being counted? Why did so many Republicans go along with it? What are people afraid of? — Taffy Howard for Congress (@taffy_howard) April 28, 2022

So, does Taffy now believe the election wasn’t stolen, and just wants to question it?