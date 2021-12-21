Apparently KELOland thought they should tell us something we already knew.

Former Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether says after much consideration and encouragement, he tells me he has decided not to run for Governor in 2022 #kelonews pic.twitter.com/eRDx1KvDGx — Don Jorgensen (@donjorgensen) December 21, 2021

Um.. so yeah. Well, I’m not running either, but only one of us decided not to make a big deal about it.