Apparently KELOland thought they should tell us something we already knew.
Former Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether says after much consideration and encouragement, he tells me he has decided not to run for Governor in 2022 #kelonews pic.twitter.com/eRDx1KvDGx
— Don Jorgensen (@donjorgensen) December 21, 2021
Um.. so yeah. Well, I’m not running either, but only one of us decided not to make a big deal about it.
Well, I'm not running either, but only one of us decided not to make a big deal about it.
Darn! I was hoping he would run. It would have been nice to see him buried in an election. Reminds me of Pat Paulson who did not run for election several times.
The wording is funny. Makes it sound like he received much encouragement NOT to run. (Probably true)
Ahhh no – My Man Mike is out.