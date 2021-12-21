Well, I’m not running either, but only one of us decided not to make a big deal about it.

@SoDakCampaigns

Apparently KELOland thought they should tell us something we already knew.

Um.. so yeah. Well, I’m not running either, but only one of us decided not to make a big deal about it.

3 thoughts on “Well, I’m not running either, but only one of us decided not to make a big deal about it.”

  1. Darn! I was hoping he would run. It would have been nice to see him buried in an election. Reminds me of Pat Paulson who did not run for election several times.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.