Well, that’s kind of ironic..

Kind of ironic that while the clerk was reading the title of the measure with regards to the impeachment of the Attorney General, Speaker Spencer Gosch pulled out his cell phone and started scrolling through it.
Hahaha
You noticed that too…
I noticed is Taffy skipping today’s impeachment vote.
“These kids and their cell phones will be the downfall of America.”