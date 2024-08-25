Weren’t the confederate counties supposed to have a meeting on Saturday?

If you recall, the Confederate Republican county organizations decided on their lonesome to have a meeting yesterday in Oacoma. The group, now calling themselves the “By-Law Compliant Counties,” supposedly met. And we’ve had nothing.

Nevermind the fact that the meeting was not called by the SDGOP chair, the SDGOP completely disavowed it, and underlined that fact by noting they’re not paying for it. Because they already had a Summer Central Committee meeting – called the State Republican Party convention.

People are e-mailing me asking what happened. And in the hours since… there have been crickets. It’s like they held fight club, where the first rule of fight club is that “You do not talk about fight club.”

No one is really talking about the meeting. No pictures, comments, anything on social media.

I’m not sure what they’re going to talk about, other than almost none of these county groups have sent money into the SDGOP (per the county quota they’re supposed to be using to support the party), and their antics are keeping outside donors from investing with the GOP to support Republican candidates.

These are lean times for the Republican Party. It would be nice if they could be part of the solution.