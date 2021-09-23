I’ll add to this as I am sent/come across more.
House speaker: Votes whether to hold special AG impeachment session will be kept secret https://t.co/7JCJRH6IfG via @argusleader. I signed the petition and believe in open and transparent government.
— Reynold Nesiba (@ReynoldNesiba) September 21, 2021
6 thoughts on “What legislators are agreeing to the special session? From the Internet.”
There is no reason for impeachment.
So why look at the evidence the prosecutors could not find anything more than a couple class 2 misdemeanors.
end this already and move on to more important issues
I agree. What new evidence is the “unskilled at investigating” legislators going to find?
I am going to laugh my butt off if they really do take up this impeachment session, and all the evidence shows that Mr. Boevors role in the incident was greater than just walking down a highway. I mean, no witness has ever come forward to prove the AG was drinking, and there is NO evidence of reckless behavior. I mean, what are they going to find that is not already known today?
It is not like we are discussing a couple felonies or Class 1 Misdemeanors, we are talking two class 2 misdemeanors that are very common in South Dakota as typical accidents.
Didn’t the Governor and Secretary Price already violate HIPPA and Marcy’s Law as the wife’s attorney alleged she should be protected with if they turned over the autopsy and other medical information to the Speaker? Was the wife’s permission sought and given? Doesn’t appear that way.
I think the Speaker is being prudent and proceeding carefully and cautiously.
Fred— you should vote no on a special session and concentrate on the transgender bathroom issue in a way that addresses the Vermillion situation in another post.
You did a great job leading the charge before on that issue.
Keeping the votes on this secret is the most South Dakota thing ever.