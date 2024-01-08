Who makes up the SD Freedom Caucus…? Or at least, who is funding them?

Interesting filing with the South Dakota Secretary of State this week, as the South Dakota Freedumb… Er, Freedom Caucus has filed their PAC paperwork for 2023, providing a glimpse into who their members are. Or at least, who is funding them:

FreedomCaucus_2024 by Pat Powers on Scribd

The group appears to be mostly a west-river centered group, although of the 20k they raised, they collected $1100 from none other than Lora Hubbel. And a big donation of $5000 from an Evelyn Pederson of Worthing, SD. Not a familiar name, although there is an Evelyn Pederson of Worthing who is in the EWG Farm Subsidy database, who collected $1.5 million in subsidies from the federal government over the years (Freedom!). Another $5k donation from the Pat Heinsohn Trust rounds out half of their funding.

Stay tuned. More to come.