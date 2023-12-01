Who said it better? Al Gore or Karla Lems?

I found this quote interesting today, as State Representative Karla Lems provides advice on how to preserve the ethanol market:

“What would it mean if ethanol plants only purchased corn from farmers doing sustainable practices,” Lems asked, “like no-till and cover crops, which pull carbon into the ground?” – State Rep. Karla Lems, SD Searchlight 12/1/23

Which sounds a lot like what we hear from some groups..

“New research shows that farming practices that protect and conserve the soil, like no-till farming and raising grass-finished beef, can keep soils healthy and greatly reduce the amount of CO2 lost to the air.” – Sierra Club Debuts at ‘Soil Not Oil’ International Conference, SierraClub.org.

and this guy..

“If farming practices are changed through the use of cover crops, low-tilling and tree-planting,” Gore said, agriculture could fight climate change. – Al Gore, Bloomberg 11/4/19

Just sayin’.