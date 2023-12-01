Who said it better? Al Gore or Karla Lems?

I found this quote interesting today, as State Representative Karla Lems provides advice on how to preserve the ethanol market:

“What would it mean if ethanol plants only purchased corn from farmers doing sustainable practices,” Lems asked, “like no-till and cover crops, which pull carbon into the ground?”State Rep. Karla Lems, SD Searchlight 12/1/23

Which sounds a lot like what we hear from some groups..

“New research shows that farming practices that protect and conserve the soil, like no-till farming and raising grass-finished beef, can keep soils healthy and greatly reduce the amount of CO2 lost to the air.”Sierra Club Debuts at ‘Soil Not Oil’ International Conference, SierraClub.org.

and this guy..

“If farming practices are changed through the use of cover crops, low-tilling and tree-planting,” Gore said, agriculture could fight climate change. – Al Gore, Bloomberg 11/4/19 

Just sayin’.

2 thoughts on “Who said it better? Al Gore or Karla Lems?”

  1. the mixing of science and politics usually results i a reduction of the grand sum of human knowledge. it doesn’t add to it.

