Miskimins Announces State Senate Candidacy

MITCHELL–Former State Representative Paul Miskimins is excited to announce his candidacy for District 20 State Senate.

Paul and his wife, Ellen, have three adult children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Giving back to South Dakota and working hard to build a brighter future for his family and all South Dakotans is at the core of Miskimins’ drive to bring his leadership experience back to the Legislature.

“I would be honored to once again serve the citizens of District 20 as their voice in Pierre,” said Miskimins. “I care deeply about South Dakota and I’m ready to roll up my shelves and work hard for my neighbors in the region. During my four years in the Legislature, we had challenging issues before us. I’m proud to say I helped look for solutions and I listened to my constituents to do what was best for District 20 and South Dakota.”

Miskimins served in the State House of Representatives for District 20 from 2019-2022. During his tenure, he sat on the Commerce and Energy, Education, and Health and Human Services committees.

Born in Wessington Springs and raised in Mitchell, Miskimins grew up on a ranch with his parents and three brothers. Paul attended the University of South Dakota and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry. For 38 years, he owned and operated a dentistry practice in Mitchell until his retirement in 2017. Paul’s love of farming continued throughout his life. Today, he still serves as the President of Miskimins Ranch, a cow/calf operation.

Miskimins believes in serving his community in a variety of ways. His family worships at First United Methodist Church where he served as the president of the church council and as a past Sunday School teacher. Paul serves on the YMCA Board of Directors, Abbott House Board of Directors and Foundation Board, Dakota Wesleyan Board of Directors, and the Life Quest Board. He is a strong advocate for youth sports along with a coach for baseball and football.

Due to term limits, Senator Joshua Klumb is unable to run for re-election to the Senate.

District 20 includes the counties Davison, Jerauld, Miner, and Sanborn. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

