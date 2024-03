Had a report today confirming that after spending the last week of the session getting beat up in the media, State Senator Tom Pischke was spotted out last Friday collecting signatures on his petitions for State Senate.

Which means only one thing – Get your checkbooks out and send his Republican primary opponent Jordan Youngberg a check.

You can send your donations to:

Youngberg for SD Senate

613 S Allen Ave

Colman, SD 57017

Make it snappy!