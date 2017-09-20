2016 District 3 GOP House Candidate Todd Kolden passed away today. Posted on September 19, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply I heard this evening that Todd Kolden, a former Aberdeen School Board member, and Republican primary legislative candidate for District 3 House this past election passed away today. Please keep his family in your prayers. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related