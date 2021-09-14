2022 Sioux Falls City Council races beginning to move forward, David Barranco announces for seat held by Rick Kiley

Sioux Falls City Council races are starting to get more active with candidates starting to make it known that “they’re in,” such as Mayor Paul TenHaken announcing re-election yesterday.

I’ve heard rumors that other candidates are quietly getting prepped to run, including for the council seat currently held Janet Brekke. Word is that people are thinking she could stand to move on down the road. Curt Soehl is also up, but not a big movement to challenge him.

With term limits coming into play, Councilor Christine Erickson and Rick Kiley are termed out in 2022. And for Kiley’s seat, one aspirant for the Council is making it known that he’s in the race for the open seat.

David Barranco is getting ready to move forward with his candidacy and this past Friday announced to friends privately that he’s running, and is noting his interest, in an e-mail statement provided to SDWC:

In 2022, when Councilman Kiley’s term ends, his seat will be open. I am excited to run for that position. My hope is to serve working families, keeping a pragmatic, problem-solving focus. I’m dedicated to building a bright future for Sioux Falls, with a strong economy and reliable infrastructure. I’m passionate about expanding the local workforce and creating more affordable housing. As a husband, father, and FCA coach, I’m dedicated to keeping kids safe by supporting law enforcement and defending public health. I’ll endeavor to grow pet-friendly spaces, reduce automobile traffic, and plant thousands of trees. Most importantly, I’ll strive to be a cooperative consensus builder — one who embraces good policy but eschews divisive rhetoric.

After the last couple of years, can we have a Sioux Falls city campaign that isn’t divisive? We’ll see!

Congratulations for David for his willingness to serve, and it should be interesting to see who else announces in the coming months.

Stay tuned!