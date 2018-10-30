Noem Statement on Passing of Justice Zinter
Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after the passing of South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Steven Zinter:
“South Dakota has lost a tremendous public servant in the passing of state Supreme Court Justice Steven Zinter. He thoroughly understood and consistently upheld the rule of law, showing both compassion and justice through the judicial process. Bryon and I mourn the loss of a man who heeded the command ‘to act justly and love mercy.’ We pray his family finds comfort in these difficult days.”
Judge Zinter was a good man.
THREE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES to appoint by our next governor now. South Dakota has just GOT to vote REPUBLICAN! Our state will never be the same with a ;democrat owned; Sutton in that governor’s seat. I hope voters vote for the ‘office’ and not the campaign.
only 2–zinter was one of the 2 that was set to retire
but I do agree we need Noem to fill this immediate vacancy, not Sutton
Noem is floundering. Duguard should call a special session to fill the vacancy.