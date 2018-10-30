Noem Statement on Passing of Justice Zinter

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after the passing of South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Steven Zinter:

“South Dakota has lost a tremendous public servant in the passing of state Supreme Court Justice Steven Zinter. He thoroughly understood and consistently upheld the rule of law, showing both compassion and justice through the judicial process. Bryon and I mourn the loss of a man who heeded the command ‘to act justly and love mercy.’ We pray his family finds comfort in these difficult days.”