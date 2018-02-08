Troy Jones: “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within.” (Cicero)

Since becoming President a bit more than a year ago, these are just a few of President Trump’s successes on the war against radical Islam and its multi-headed monsters (ISIS, al Quaeda, etc.).
1) A virtual obliteration of the Islamic State and it’s supposed Caliphate- Instead of following the conventional wisdom the first step to defeating this borderless “State” was to have regime change in Syria and bolster the Iraqi regime. Trump took the fight direct to the “Caliphate” and they folded like a cheap suit.
2) The defeat of ISIS in Syria had the domino effect in Iraq where these cowards laid down their arms faster than Tom Brady ran off the field on Sunday.
3) Our President called their bluff and announced moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. They yelled, screamed and folded again.
4) In Afghanistan, the President said our commitment is until the Taliban is defeated (no time deadline) and embarked on a series of mini-surges which has the Taliban fleeing to Pakistan who we have warned we will cross their border to eradicate these terrorists.
5) Using diplomatic pressures, the President got the Saudi’s to right their efforts in Yemen and ultimately got “regime change” in Saudia Arabia through the marginalization of the more extreme Wahhabi-backers in the royal family.
6) Domestically, in addition to the travel, immigrant, and refugee ban from certain nations, the President’s clear speech at the UN with regard to our vigilance to safety is international and domestic sent a message to our enemies, our allies, our military, our law enforcement (note this includes Homeland Security and Department of Justice), and our citizens this is an effort for which he has called for unity of purpose.
In short, our President knows what he is doing and has marshaled the resources of the United States toward his goals.
But, the South Dakota Senate has 16 members who doubt President Trump, don’t think his Cabinet is competent, and supported a resolution usurping President Trump’s authority. The operative final words of Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 is: “Now, therefore, be it resolved, by the Senate of the Ninety-Third Legislature of the State of South Dakota, the House of Representatives concurring therein, that South Dakota petitions the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Department of Justice to identify the root cause of global war on terrorism in order to keep our cities and citizens safe.”
President Trump has enough No-Trumpers, liberals, and mainstream media spreading innuendo about President Trump’s capabilities and leadership. It is embarrassing to have so many South Dakota elected Republicans piling on.
Here is the list of Trump-haters who are second-guessing President Trump’s Departments of Homeland Security and Justice and question President Trump’s leadership and efforts to keep us safe.
R. Blake Curd, Majority Leader, Brock Greenfield, President Pro Tempore, Jim Bolin, Gary Cammack, Phil Jensen, Josh Klumb, Ryan Maher, Jeff Monroe, Stace Nelson, Jenna Netherton, Al Novstrup, Lance Russell, Jim Stalzer, Neal Tapio, John Wiik, Jordan Youngberg.
“Wasabi-backers.”
I too hate spicy mustard supporters.
It is a form of horseradish. Thanks for the catch. I’ll change to Wahhabi.
Nice collection of wing nuts there.
Get the popcorn! The Civil War movie is about to start!….(Who do you think wins?)
I dunno. It’s like monkeys slinging poo – even if you win, you’re still covered in crap.
It is a good thing our ancestors who immigrated some fleeing persecution and war themselves are not alive to see what is going on today with the power of social media. Some of those ancestors had to deal with inflammatory newspaper articles ginned up to demonize also.
Video posted on an Aberdeen group’s facebook page supposedly showing a woman wearing a Hijab deficating at the Aberdeen Walmart yet no proof that it happened and even in Aberdeen since the video was poor but that did not matter since they posted it to demonize.
Spreading gossip about chickens being raised inside apartment building units that would certainly alert other tenants and property management and owners.
Cherry picking crime stats in South Dakota and in South Dakota cities to support their fringe bigotry and demonize a group while ignoring the broader crime stats and issues facing the state.
Claims that Sharia Law has been imposed somewhere in South Dakota.
The Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor and other well known established and respected organizations including businesses in Aberdeen accused of being associated and allied with the Muslim Brotherhood.
Those who do not agree with this some of which are volunteering their time to help these newcomers integrate into our communities and fight bigotry are accused of being enemies of the state?
Has SDWC turned into a liberal site?
well since you are a liberal and post here often….
lol. Tell me what liberal means to you fake name.
Troy made an excellent point and is far more clever than the 13 who voted for this resolution.
We should all thank the 6 Democrats who defended Trump by voting against the resolution. Cory Heidelberger is also very happy it went down. Maybe we should make him the conservative of the month.
As is often the case, Troy intentionally misrepresents the motivation and actions of those with whom he disagrees. It’s much easier to frame an argument if you’re not worried about being bound by things like truth and integrity.
Troy, based on the title of this post, you may want to get a copy of a book I just started to read:
