AFP-SD Launches First Annual Legislative Scorecard

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) today launched its first annual legislative scorecard to highlight the work state lawmakers put in to remove barriers for South Dakotans. The scorecard launch includes direct-mail, digital advertisements, and personalized thank you- notes from activists. The grassroots organization plans to highlight these efforts at upcoming events in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

South Dakotans may view their legislators’ votes on important legislation that AFP-SD tracked on the first-annual South Dakota Scorecard website.

AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar issued the following statement:

“Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota is excited to launch its first annual legislative scorecard that seeks to enhance transparency between lawmakers and their constituents. We applaud the hard-work that our legislators put into this year’s legislative session and look forward to continuing to work together to break down barriers for all South Dakotans.”

Background:

Votes included in the 2019 Legislative Key Vote Scorecard were announced to lawmakers through key vote alerts.

AFP-SD identified three different levels of recognition for lawmakers:

Recipients of the Torchbearer Award: both paved the way on important legislative reforms and kept an impeccable record on AFP-SD’s priority bills.

Policy Leaders: paved the way on important legislative reforms during this year’s session.

Legislative Champions: identified by lawmakers’ impeccable record on AFP-SD’s priority bills.

