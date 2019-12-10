AFP-SD to Host 2020 Legislative Agenda Kick-Off Events STARTING TONIGHT!

AFP-SD to Host 2020 Legislative Agenda Kick-Off Events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) will host two events to kick-off its 2020 Legislative Agenda. The events will be hosted in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, with RSVPed press invited to each event. Specific legislative agenda items for 2020 will be presented at the events.

SIOUX FALLS:

WHAT: AFP-SD’s 2020 Legislative Preview

WHEN: Tuesday, December 10th, 5:30PM – 7:30PM

WHERE: Holiday Inn City Centre

100 W. 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

RAPID CITY:

WHAT: AFP-SD’s 2020 Legislative Preview

WHEN: Thursday, December 12th, 5:30PM – 7:30PM

WHERE: Holiday Inn in Rapid City Rushmore Plaza

505 N. 5th St., Rapid City, SD 57701

NOTE:

These events may be streamed from the AFP-South Dakota facebook page.

These events are free to attend, including a free buffet! AFP does ask that you register ahead of time. (Availability may be limited) You can do so using these links:

Sioux Falls: https://americansforprosperity.ivolunteers.com/Events/AFP-SD-Legislative-Preview-Sioux-Falls

Rapid City: https://americansforprosperity.ivolunteers.com/Events/AFP-SD-Legislative-Preview-Rapid-City