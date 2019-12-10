Noem Seeks Public Input for District 19 Senate Nomination

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem is seeking public input for a District 19 Senate vacancy. The opening was created after current State Senator Stace Nelson announced his resignation effective December 10, 2019.

“State legislators are a critical part of our state government. I look forward to working with the folks in District 19 to find a qualified, dedicated public servant to not only represent this district, but focus on making our state stronger for the next generation,” said Noem.

Those wishing to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by December 20, 2019.

###