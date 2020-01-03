Alex Jensen for City Council campaign disclosure filing. Lots of small donations, lots of Republicans, plus $10K from Daugaard for South Dakota

It looks like former Governor Dennis Daugaard has a lot of faith in Alex Jensen. Because he’s gone all-in on the former legislator’s campaign for City Council in a big way with a $10,000 donation from his former Gubernatorial campaign account:

Municipal Candidate Committee_ Alex Jensen for Sioux Falls_ Campaign Finance Disclosure Report_ at-Large Co… by Pat Powers on Scribd

But, it’s not just former Governor Daugaard who has underlined his support of Alex Jensen for Sioux Falls City Council. It’s a list of Republicans within town and outside of Sioux Falls who are all pulling for former legislator Jensen in the campaign.

Deb Soholt. Jeff Partridge. Mark Mickelson. Jason Ravnsborg. Steve Kirby. Tim Rave. Deb Peters. Christine Erickson. Lee Schoenbeck. Joel Dykstra. Dave Knudson. Corey Brown. ..and the list of current and former elected Republican officials goes on and on.

The takeaway is that Alex Jensen is just getting started in the campaign for Sioux Falls City Council against likely opponent Theresa Stehly.

And he’s already out of the gate like a freight train.