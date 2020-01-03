Noem Announces more than $21.9 Million for Statewide Environmental Projects

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced that the state Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved more than $21.9 million for water, wastewater, watershed, recycling, and solid waste projects. The board met today over the Digital Dakota Network.

“These grant and loan awards are incredibly beneficial to communities across the state,” said Noem. “Through this assistance, towns will be able to upgrade storm water, wastewater and drinking water systems, development new landfill cells and equipment, and enhance protection of the environment.”

The $21,992,800 total includes $871,000 in grants and $21,121,800 in low-interest loans, with $925,000 in principal forgiveness

The grants and loans awarded by the board are administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Grants were awarded to:

Mitchell , $663,000 for landfill and recycling projects

, $663,000 for landfill and recycling projects Rapid City , $148,000 for landfill improvements

, $148,000 for landfill improvements Yankton, $60,000 to purchase equipment for its solid waste transfer station

Loans were awarded to:

Brookings , $850,000 for stormwater drainage improvements

, $850,000 for stormwater drainage improvements Elk Point , $1,088,000 for water and wastewater improvements

, $1,088,000 for water and wastewater improvements ESCRAP Properties, LLC , $1,398,400 for a new recycling facility

, $1,398,400 for a new recycling facility Sioux Falls , $9,457,400 for stormwater drainage improvements

, $9,457,400 for stormwater drainage improvements Viborg , $1,771,000 for stormwater and sanitary sewer improvements

, $1,771,000 for stormwater and sanitary sewer improvements Watertown, $5,000,000 for wastewater administration building replacement

Loans with principal forgiveness were awarded to:

Blunt , $657,000 loan, with $207,000 in principal forgiveness, for drinking water system improvements

, $657,000 loan, with $207,000 in principal forgiveness, for drinking water system improvements Irene , $330,000 loan amendment, with $248,000 in principal forgiveness, for wastewater system improvements

, $330,000 loan amendment, with $248,000 in principal forgiveness, for wastewater system improvements Langford, $570,000 loan, with $400,000 in principal forgiveness, for drinking water system improvements

The grants and loans were awarded from DENR’s Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program and Solid Waste Management Program.

The Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, funded in part by revenues from the Petroleum Release Compensation Tank Inspection fee and other revenues, provides grants and loans for water, wastewater, and watershed projects.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for public drinking water system projects. The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for wastewater, storm water, water conservation, and nonpoint source projects. Principal forgiveness is a subsidy option that results in a reduced loan repayment amount for the borrower.

The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated water and waste funding for the Consolidated and Solid Waste programs through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.

###