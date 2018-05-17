Americans for Prosperity hosts Congressional Candidates… And here’s the video Posted on May 17, 2018 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ While I was at the concert in Sioux Falls, Americans for Prosperity held a Congressional Candidates Forum last night in Rapid City. And they have it on video so us Eastern South Dakotans can watch the action: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It’s worth the watch, all three candidates did an exceptional job explaining their positions which are very much aligned. Shantel is tough and she provided evidence for being prepared for WH. I especially enjoyed hearing Dusty say work is not a punishment when it comes to entitlement programs. Neal explaining how he’ll be joining the Freedom Caucus was music to our ears, you cannot go to WH and expect to go it alone.
The Koch Company endorsement is something we too question. Is Dusty an amnesty supporter, he didn’t make that very clear.
Anyone who would want to join the Freedom Caucus is an idiot. They literally have ZERO influence and only care about voting against every republican bill.
That’s why they never become chairman of committees and they will never have a Speaker come from their committee.
If you want someone in DC who will get nothing passed and just be an obstructionist- send someone who wants to be in the Freedom Caucus.
Neither Thune nor Kristi were in the Freedom Caucus-
Know this.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/17/koch-bros-running-ads-for-democrats-thank-you-for-pushing-open-borders/
And this.
In an interview with The Hill, Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips said the pro-amnesty, pro-mass immigration Koch networks would “closely evaluate” their participation in GOP midterm races if those candidates did not help push an amnesty for the millions of illegal aliens who are eligible and enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
If you want real conservative change in DC there is one choice. Neal Tapio is the most conservative and shares the opinion of more South Dakotans than the other 2. Shantel uses talking points. Even after being corrected she keeps repeating the same falsehoods. If you want corruption and devoted party asskissing I’d say Dusty couldn’t be more perfect. As I see it af you are not going to endorse or be part of the Freedom caucus you should be honest and run as a democrat. True conservatives are the Freedom Caucus from what I’ve seen on votes. I hope Enoch people get to listen to Neal because he is the real deal.
Shantel did a good job at the Secretary of State. So did Chris Nelson, and the late Joyce Hazeltine. I get it, Shantel got the office back up and running and did her job. So do many of the constitutional office holders for this state.
Dusty is better around all the edges than Shantel and will be a more effective representative. Shantel is good, Dusty is just better. It is a good problem to have for SD republicans.
Shantel is in favor of eliminating the electoral college. Can anyone explain to me how that’s good for South Dakota
Can you explain how having someone on the fringe of the House GOP party gets anything done for South Dakotans?