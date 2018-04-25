And here Jo goes again – SD Biotech association says they “have no idea” what Loetcher business is, despite biotech claims

From the Argus Leader, it doesn’t look like anyone is believing anything the Loetscher campaign is shoveling lately.

Now, they’re doing a fact-check on whether her poop-scooping business is “bio-science” as she claims:

“If what matters most to you is growth, I’ve built companies, including a biotech company,” Loetscher said during a live televised debate on April 2. and… Those comments have turned some heads during her campaign, including those in the South Dakota bio-science industry. “Usually I have a pulse on the bio-science industry, and I have no idea what her business is,” said Joni Johnson, executive director for the South Dakota Biotech Association, which represents about 60 businesses across the state. “She nor her business are members of South Dakota Biotech.” and… That business, called DooGooders, is contracted by property managers and homeowners to keep green spaces free of the fecal matter pets leave behind. That alone, doesn’t make her a player in the bio-science field. However, answering the question of whether she’s involved in the industry got a little more nuanced after DooGooders began working with another company called Poo Prints, a Tennessee-based company that tests DNA in pet fecal samples for tracking and health purposes.

Read it here.

We touched on the topic last week (with gloves on, of course), and came to the same conclusion. That the claim “is nuanced” is a nice way of putting that the claim is largely a pile of poo.

And here Jo goes again. Just another embellishment from the Loetscher campaign. We’re getting pretty used to them by now.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...