And it looks like politics are pretty toxic in Aberdeen. Private Investigator calling councilwoman’s babysitter regarding “City Council matters.”

What on earth? As bad as things are, this might be the most messed up thing I’ve heard, and I go looking for stories of the off-beat.

In Aberdeen, someone may have hired a private investigator to call a councilwoman’s babysitter, asking about her kids, regarding “city council matters.”

In a printed statement distributed to the council Monday at the end of the regular meeting, Langer said she was told on May 9 by her former babysitter that the care provider was contacted by a private investigator. “The questions ranged from when they were with adults, to whom they are with and where. (The babysitter) was told this information was being gathered for potential city council matters,” Langer’s statement read. and.. The issue is the latest conflict within the council. In recent weeks, campaign material issued by Andy Schaunaman that claimed that Aberdeen was just “one vote” from hiring a “liberal city manager” sparked controversy.

This literally might be one of the worst things I’ve read about in a long time.

I don’t care if it involves a Republican, Democrat, or other political affiliation. If you’re so messed up, you send a private investigator out to ask about an elected officials kids over “city council matters,” the problem might be with you, and you belong nowhere near politics. Because you’re a pretty short step away from being a stalker.