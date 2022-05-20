Hearing reports of an entertaining Lincoln Day Dinner, where Taffy was sent away like a scalded dog.

Hearing reports of the Lincoln Day Dinner in Vermillion last night, where Dusty Johnson made a last minute appearance right in the middle of Congressional Candidate Taffy Howard’s speech. I’m told Dusty proceeded point out Taffy’s misinformation versus his legislative record, how the NRA endorsed him in the race, and how he yesterday he passed two bills out of committee in comparison to Taffy’s record, where she passed zero bills this year, zero bills the year before, and zero bills the year before that.

As I’m told, after she was completely owned, she packed up and left pretty quickly after the dinner was over. I suspect that was a long drive back to Rapid City. Are they going to have any debates in that race? Because those might be pretty entertaining.

Also hearing Bruce Whalen’s speeches are getting crazier and crazier, and may have alluded to pelting Anthony Fauci with stones thrown from a sling. If that’s correct, someone needs to get a hook and yank him off the stage, because he’s embarrassing the GOP at this point.

It’s getting pretty bad at some of these events where you go to see what kind of theater of the bizarre will be play-acted, versus going to support Republican candidates. It will be a good thing to get the goofballs off the stage.