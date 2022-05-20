Why does Monae Johnson for SOS want my thoughts on vaccination and abortion?

As delegates (or at least my wife is, and I have a race), we’re starting to see things from the candidates who are running at the Republican Convention. I recently received notes from Steve Barnett for Secretary of State, and Marty Jackley, candidate for Attorney General.

And today, I received a letter from Monae Johnson. Among the spelling and grammatical errors (voter rolls nor voter roles), it includes a survey asking my opinion on “voter fraud.”

But it’s also asking about abortion and vaccine mandates. That seems a little far ranging for the SOS.

I don’t seem to recall that the Secretary of State is doing many abortion and vaccination procedures. Unless things have really gotten crazy in Pierre.

Monae Johnson for SOS Letter and survey by Pat Powers on Scribd

