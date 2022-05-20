As delegates (or at least my wife is, and I have a race), we’re starting to see things from the candidates who are running at the Republican Convention. I recently received notes from Steve Barnett for Secretary of State, and Marty Jackley, candidate for Attorney General.
And today, I received a letter from Monae Johnson. Among the spelling and grammatical errors (voter rolls nor voter roles), it includes a survey asking my opinion on “voter fraud.”
But it’s also asking about abortion and vaccine mandates. That seems a little far ranging for the SOS.
I don’t seem to recall that the Secretary of State is doing many abortion and vaccination procedures. Unless things have really gotten crazy in Pierre.
Monae Johnson for SOS Letter and survey by Pat Powers on Scribd
Stay tuned.
5 thoughts on “Why does Monae Johnson for SOS want my thoughts on vaccination and abortion?”
I received the same letter/survey in the mail and have no delegates or convention goers in my household. Unless she was trying to get a donation of sorts (lost in the multiple page document), I don’t know why it came to my house.
I don’t understand what the need for this information is for the SoS office! I have not received that mailer….yet so I cannot respond further.
I WILL say that Secretary Barnett has some serious answers go give regarding a report from Judicial Watch regarding the ‘overage’ in votes/voters in several counties. For examples: Hanson County had 171% voter turnout and Pennington had 106%. In my book anything over 100% must be challenged! I addressed this query in AUGUST asking for an answer from both Secretary Barnett and PennCo’s auditor regarding this. In addition, I told them that if these figures are incorrect, they should demand a retraction/correction from Judicial Watch. Since I sent the letter, ZERO response…NADA…Middle-of-a-Doughnut!
Pennington County had 71.79% turnout in the 2020 election not 171%.
Stop spreading falsehoods.
What’s up with the 5-page letters this year?! These candidates clearly don’t understand campaigns. Short and sweet. That’s what wins elections. Short and sweet. Not long and bitter…..
This must have been written by the same consultant as that lady running for school board. This is a political consultant type letter. The consultants will tell you that 5 page ‘red meat’ letters will raise you more money than a one page letter. While that might be true mailing to a ‘cold’ list, I think in SD we know our candidates, it’s not true at all. The people I know are more turned off by this type of drivel.
Monae is nice but she got conned into running by the same people pushing Haugaard and Taffy. She need to lose just like they need to lose.