And it sounds like the Alexander/Murray Bill is going to face some changes…

The Health Care bill being called the Alexander/Murray measure that was introduced today? Don’t consider that measure done cooking yet:

But the legislation is likely to see some changes, especially since Trump opposes the deal as it stands now. Trump derided the payments, which reimburse insurers for lowering co-pays and deductibles for low-income Obamacare customers, as bailouts of insurance companies.

Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., issued a statement that said they are working with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on changes to the legislation to satisfy Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is also opposed.

and…

Trump made several demands for what needs to be included in the legislation to win his support. Those include relief from the individual and employer mandates and “meaningful flexibility” for states to waive Obamacare regulations.

and…

Alexander told reporters Thursday that he hasn’t made a decision on whether to pursue a markup on the bill in a committee. He added if the bill does go through a committee, it likely would be the Senate Finance Committee helmed by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who opposes it.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the third-ranking GOP senator, predicts there will be a markup.

“I think our folks will want to have regular order on that,” he said.