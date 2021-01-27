Antivaxxer bill would add ‘because they read it on Facebook’ to law on exemptions for measles, polio vaccinations.

Wow. Check out House Bill 1097 that was just filed, as primed by Representative Tom Pischke and also sponsored by Representative Phil Jensen which provides for additional exemptions for statutorily required childhood vaccinations:

The measure changes the existing law from providing an exemption for “a religious doctrine whose teachings are opposed” to a far, far more permissive “because of a sincerely held religious or philosophical belief.”

Philosophical beliefs?

Well, yes. That could include a long-held religious doctrinal belief. Unfortunately, that would also include a philosophical belief as in I read it on Facebook.

It’s a bit shocking that during a time where the legislature is in the middle of cleaning up a society-wide mess that a pair of anti-vaxxer legislators would want to allow people to bring back more pandemics because of nutty facebook drivel. (And yes, before you ask, Pischke and Jensen were sponsors of last year’s anti-vaxxer measure HB 1035 which cost 5 people legislative seats.)

Another measure that will likely – and should – go down like rubella when faced with a properly vaccinated child.