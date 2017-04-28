Apparently Mike Myers (Yes, that Mike Myers) has died.

There’s an obituary up via Rude’s Funeral Home here in Brookings (there must be local family), for Mike Myers, the Independent candidate who ran in the last gubernatorial election as well as a District 15 State House race, also as an independent.

Myers left the state in the middle of the 2016 election, which gives rise to questions as to his health at the time he ran, especially given his passing shortly thereafter.

Not to mention his participation in the Lora Hubbel suicide re-enactments when he was running for Governor, at the time the above picture was taken.

All you can hope for is – as nutty as it sounds – that he was of sound mind at the time and a willing participant, and not someone who was being exploited.

