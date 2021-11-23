After they’ve announced they’re moving print production to another state, Gannett Newspapers are already finding ways to save money. By charging subscribers for three days worth of newspapers when they’re only sending one. At least, that’s what the e-mail they just sent out seems to say:
We want to inform you the Argus Leader will combine the Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 editions into a singular, expanded holiday edition that will be delivered on Thursday, Dec. 23. No separate editions will be printed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25. For purposes of your subscription, this expanded edition will count as three editions.
Similarly, for the New Year holiday, the Argus Leader will combine the Dec. 30, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1 editions into a singular, expanded holiday edition that will be delivered on Thursday, Dec. 30. No separate editions will be printed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1. For purposes of your subscription, this expanded edition will count as three editions.
Wait, what?
So, next month for people who have subscribed to the print edition, they will be delivering two editions instead of the six they’re charging you for? (But now you can get the crossword puzzle on-line.)
One thought on “Argus Leader continuing to cut costs… by charging subscribers for three days at once”
I was a 40 year subscriber to the Argus and have cancelled my subscription not because of any content, editorial or otherwise but due to the worst customer relations I have ever encountered. When my checking account was charged $55 for the paper I decided it was time to go digital. I called customer service and switched to a digital account with a Sunday delivery of a real paper. Everything went fine until I received notice that I had read my 5 free articles for the month and was hit for a promotion for a digital account. To make a very long story short I contacted their customer service on five separate occasions, usually waiting 40 minutes or more on the phone, to explain that I had a digital account (which they confirmed) and was told they had fixed the problem which they had not. I had one of their reps hang up on me (and I was being nice) when she said that she had fixed the problem and didn’t know what my problem was. I know of a number of former subscribers who have encountered similar problems with their customer service. They have no to blame for their decline but their business and customer service practices…not their journalism.