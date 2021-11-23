Argus Leader continuing to cut costs… by charging subscribers for three days at once

After they’ve announced they’re moving print production to another state, Gannett Newspapers are already finding ways to save money. By charging subscribers for three days worth of newspapers when they’re only sending one. At least, that’s what the e-mail they just sent out seems to say:

We want to inform you the Argus Leader will combine the Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 editions into a singular, expanded holiday edition that will be delivered on Thursday, Dec. 23. No separate editions will be printed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25. For purposes of your subscription, this expanded edition will count as three editions. Similarly, for the New Year holiday, the Argus Leader will combine the Dec. 30, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1 editions into a singular, expanded holiday edition that will be delivered on Thursday, Dec. 30. No separate editions will be printed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1. For purposes of your subscription, this expanded edition will count as three editions.

Wait, what?

So, next month for people who have subscribed to the print edition, they will be delivering two editions instead of the six they’re charging you for? (But now you can get the crossword puzzle on-line.)