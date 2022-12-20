Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley announces leadership team

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley has announced the eight-member leadership team that will join him when he takes office next month.

“This is a team of professionals that I have worked with in the past, and I believe can handle the challenges ahead of us,” Jackley said. “These are the kind of dedicated leaders that belong in the Attorney General’s Office because of their experience and commitment to public service.”

Former Attorney General Mark Barnett returns to the office as the Chief Deputy. He began in that office as an Assistant Attorney General 42 years ago and served three terms as the South Dakota Attorney General. He also served 12 years as a Circuit Court Judge.

“This office and the people in this office have always been special to me,” Barnett said. “I am honored to be asked by the Attorney General to join him when he takes office.”

Jackley also has named:

Brent Kempema, Deputy Attorney General, Criminal Division.

Tony Mangan, Director of Communications.

Charlie McGuigan, Deputy Attorney General, Civil Division.

Chad Mosteller, Assistant Director, Division of Criminal Investigation, Field Operations.

Dan Satterlee, Director, Division of Criminal Investigation.

Tiffany Stoeser, Assistant Director, Division of Criminal Investigation, Administrative Operations.

Sarah Thorne, Deputy Attorney General, Appellate Division, which handles all Of the state’s criminal appeals.