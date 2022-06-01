This bordering on hilarious ad purports to have someone claiming to be former presidential candidate Rick Santorum inserting Janet Jensen’s name into a generic robocall, like a bad CAMEO video.
I hope JANET JENSEN didn’t break her campaign account doing this. Is that JANET JENSEN’s actual disclaimer? (Someone better call Tonchi Weaver to get to the bottom of it. LOL)
One thought on “Awkward Rick Santorum robocall endorsement for Janet Jensen.”
Awkward is right, he seems to drop it in sometimes but others say it all at once
I can’t believe I am saying this though, Tonchi I believe is right and Goodwin has broken the law with his campaign violations. It is so clear Tonchi found it!!