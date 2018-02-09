Bill to ban gender identity instruction in Kindergarten introduced. Why exactly is this needed?

From the State Legislature:
I wasn’t aware that they were teaching anything like that in Kindergarten.
The legislature sometimes has a tendency to get into what is and isn’t taught in schools too much in the first place.
If we believe in less government, and preach less government, then we should actually practice less government. If we want local control, then let them figure it out locally.
And less government means it does not tell kids that they can be any gender they chose.
Pat, why would you be against protecting children from being indoctrinated by sexual deviants? It may not be happening in our schools yet, but it is happening elsewhere in our country and has become an issue in Canada. I applaud our legislators for taking preemptive action.
There are polar bear attacks in Canada too.
That’s not a good justification for South Dakota to put a bounty on them.
Pat, why are you so often on the perverse side of these kinds of issues?
When did Republicans become the party of bigger government influence in the lives of its people?
First it’s about what a women does with her body, then it’s about who can and can’t marry next, and now we’re about to tell people who they are? Is this a joke?
Are we going to start forcing men to get vasectomies? Passing a law against divorce and annulments? Branding people after that?
We don’t need more regulation than we already have. Hell- pay teachers more and fix the broken education system so kids will learn who they are by themselves.
You are always welcome to dig into your deep pockets and donate a couple thousand to a poor destitute teacher.
Notions about sex and gender are being taught to young children. If it’s not yet being taught to children in South Dakota, it’s naive to believe that that it won’t be here soon. Activists have created child-friendly graphics for this person, such as the “Gingerbread Person.” I invite you to Google the term. Look at the child-friendly graphics. It’s been used for years.
Today, the Gingerbread Person is considered outdated. Educators now opt for the “Gender Unicorn” which was created by Trans Students Education Resources (TSER). Consistent with evolving transgender beliefs, the Unicorn has a body shape that doesn’t appear either male or female. Again I invite you to Google the term and look at the child-friendly graphics.
I have no idea if this bill will pass, but the reality is material is being disseminated to young schoolchildren. To not recognize that, at very least, it is happening elsewhere, is to ignore the very real threat to our children.
Pat,
Ideology concerns about confusing messages schoolchildren receive when they are taught that gender is fluid, falls along a spectrum, and is essentially detached from bodily, physical sex is very real. Children are especially vulnerable. I believe it is proper and right for the legislature to do everything possible to protect them and provide environments that promote healthy development.
South Dakotans can and must respect the dignity of children that identify as transgender, but without trampling on the needs and interests of all other children.
And we need to acknowledge that taking our sexual embodiment seriously in public policy is not discriminatory.
Biology is not bigotry.
Stuart what would be the best course of action for these individuals who identify as gay, lesbian or transgender? conversion therapy? eletro-shock therapy? lobotomy? placed in the care of one of our state hospitals?
All one has to do is look at the sponsors, both nut cases.
At the core of the transgender ideology is the radical claim that feelings determine reality. Sorry, but that’s just bullsh*t.
Regardless of the merits of transgender ideology, Pat is right that local control applies here. If you believe in limited government and local control, you can’t be for it only when the local government agrees with you. It also has to be when it disagrees with your particular view.
And as is common with the subject, it is a solution in search of a problem. There may be literature available online, but show me an instance of it being used in South Dakota.
State sponsored perversion and sexual deviancy is not a matter of local control. Protecting young minds from the government sponsored propaganda of transgender activists is a legitimate state interest.