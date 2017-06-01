Bob Ellis & American Clarion exiting on bitter note, because Breitbart and Rush Limbaugh are just a bunch of Liberal Wusses.

Bob Ellis at American Clarion is apparently calling it a day in his own inimitable way:

Yeah, and having watched not only rank and file RINOs make these things happen, but in 2016 to actually watch many conservatives whom I’d been in the trenches with completely whore their professed values out in support of a Democrat who slapped an “R” after his name? After all the disappointments, that may just have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. So much so that I hardly even feel the energy to issue a much-deserved “I told you so” now that we’ve seen Donald Trump and a majority “Republican” congress turn around and royally screw their own supporters with refusals to end Roe v. Wade, counterfeit marriage, funding for Planned Parenthood, refugee resettlement from terrorist havens, funding for sanctuary cities, refusal to rein in our out-of-control rogue judiciary, or even repeal the biggest campaign idol of the last seven years: ObamaCare. The frauds for whom conservatives whored out their values have now done what is typically done with whores, and it was all so predictable that “I told you so” is virtually boring.

And…

In the meantime, I’d encourage you–one of that remnant of people who is still dedicated to what is right–to stay informed (as I will be) by patronizing good sources of information that won’t whore out their values, that won’t water down the truth to curry favor with feckless betrayers of what we believe in, that will tell the truth even when it costs them. Here in South Dakota, a continuing source is the Right Side; I wish there were more, but the Right has become so corrupted here that most of the good people have beaten into silence or seduced into joining the dark side. Nationally, you can find the straight stuff at places like RedState and Resurgent. Don’t waste your time on “Right” wing propaganda sites (that use to be reliable) like Breitbart, Drudge and Fox News. And now that Rush Limbaugh can no longer be relied on to stand for conservatism, Steve Deace is my go-to guy on a daily basis (and in addition to hard-hitting conservatism, Deace brings to the table what Rush Limbaugh never did: the life-transforming Truth of a Biblical worldview).