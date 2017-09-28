Bonus Irony from out west. It’s ok to circulate, but don’t vote.

Not that I’m trying to pick on Jordan Mason today, but someone who read my prior post on his involvement with a group funding anti-tax attacks on lawmakers coming before what appears to be support of a ballot measure raising taxes pointed out that there’s some irony I missed.

If you recall his Facebook ad about “making positive change:”

This comes on the heels of a few comments he had on June 23rd:

“From grassroots groups to everyday people in South Dakota, more and more are turning to ballot measures to push their political agenda, with little resources and little understanding of the costs involved. This last election over $12.3 million was spent supporting or opposing the 10 measures that were on the ballot, and this coming 2018 South Dakota mid-term election projections show there could be as many as six ballot measures, with over $7 million being spent at an average of $1.2 million per measure. All this in a state that has more cattle than people, with a population that doesn’t even top a million people statewide. Ballot measures are a high-stakes, all-or-nothing political game, with little to no return on the investment. From 2008 to 2016 only 35 percent of all ballot measures passed, with millions of hours and dollars spent in the process.” and.. “So be careful taking your issue to the boss too early, try every other method you can beforehand, because once you take it there, its expensive and risky, and the decisions are often final.”

“Be careful taking your issue to the boss too early, try every other method you can beforehand…”

I think he’s going to see that one again.

