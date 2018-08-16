Breaking… Writ of Prohibition granted against placing Constitution Party candidates on Ballot

I’m hearing reports this afternoon that a Writ of Prohibition was granted against the Secretary of State in placing either faction of the Constitution Party candidates on the ballot and the judge was unable to determine who the actual chair of the party was.
(That might be a problem they want to fix before the next election.)
Also, neither the Lora Hubbel faction, or the Terry LaFleur faction met the 60 day from primary requirement in the CP bylaws. So, if you aren’t following your own bylaws, that might be a problem. And the word is that the Judge says that no Party can have 2 competing conventions.
In a statement issued by South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman:
This afternoon, a hearing was held regarding the South Dakota Republican Party’s request for a writ of prohibition against the Secretary of State’s certification of anyone from the Constitution Party for the November ballot because of the party’s internal fight over whether one or neither of two factions’ claims to the party chairmanship is legitimate, as well as other issues.
“I’m pleased that after examining the evidence, the Judge concurred with the Republican party’s position that the people vying to be nominated under the Constitution Party banner lacked standing to do so,” Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman noted after the outcome of the hearing.
“We brought the action to prevent the placement of those claiming to be candidates on the ballot because laws matter. And in a civilized society, you don’t just get to say that you’re a candidate without following state law. And that includes the Constitution party”
Update! Terry LaFleur responds to being handed his hat in court:
Just remember. Dr Terry LaFleur is “a lawyer but not an attorney.”
And he just lost. On every count.
What a difference 48 hours makes…
Is the governors election so close that the GOP doesnt want these clowns on the ballot?
More than 12,600 South Dakota voters supported the Constitution Party candidate for public utilities commissioner in 2014, but this is the second election cycle in a row in which a judge has denied ballot access to the party’s nominees. Federal district judge Karen Schreier did so in 2016, based on Republican-passed state laws that were found to be unconstitutional later in the same lawsuit.
Barring an appeal, the Constitution Party officially ceases to exist in South Dakota.
The secretary of state’s office had no filing pursuant to SDCL 12-5-14 by which it could have recognized Lori Stacey as the legal state chair, but Dan Lederman can deprive South Dakotans of an entire party because his party has more money to spend on lawyers.
That sounds like crybaby Terry LaFleur
Nonsense, the judge threw it back to them, to clean up their pwn mess. The judge shouldn’t have to decide who the chair is, or who the candidates are, that’s for the party to figure out for themselves. And since they can’t figure it out, they destroyed their party all by themselves.
If the judge won’t base her ruling on the most recent filing pursuant to SDCL 12-5-14, and if she can’t tell the difference between the five loons in the LaFleur-Stacey faction and the rest of the party, what exactly is the rest of the party supposed to do about it?
https://imgflip.com/i/2g0zid
The Constitution Party has only 489 registered voters, up from 470 on June 5, 2018. Which suggests that 19 former Republicans jumped ship right after the primary (can’t imagine Democrats doing that) with the intention of hijacking the CP. Why else would they go to the trouble of changing their registrations? How many of them showed up for either convention? Sounds like one group had less than 30. If the absent 450 or so didn’t bother to show up, they abrogated their rights and responsibilities, and will just have to live with the mess which their own negligence created.
So whatsupdoc couldn’t pass the bar exam and your seems to blame the resting, but please call him “Dr. LaFleur “? I passed my first attempt. Seems Doc followed in the footsteps of Presskwr, another goofball.
They changed the bar from when you took it if you have been licensed for awhile. I believe LaFleur took the old exam as well, which was much easier to pass.
BAH. In the old days we did things the hard way.
Stupid auto finish feature on my Kindle! The point remains the same.
I agee with 7:45:
If those 12,600 defer to these idiots, they get what they deserve. There was ample notification for them to show up at both conventions and nominate the same people. Problem solved. Instead, they stayed home.
As George Mickelson always said: Decisions are made by those who show up. In this case, the idiots showed up and idiocy occurred. Its crazy to expect anything else.
The LaFleur-Stacey faction scheduled its convention at the Governor’s Inn to run simultaneously with the mainstream convention at the Ramkota, which for the record was a smooth, orderly, disruption-free event. If it had been possible for those at the mainstream convention to attend the LaFleur-Stacey convention, the members of that faction likely would have instigated the same kind of near chaos they did on July 14.
The secretary of state’s office has indicated that it had no filing pursuant to SDCL 12-5-14 by which it could have recognized Lori Stacey as the legal state chair. Why would anyone want to legitimize the LaFleur-Stacey faction by showing up at its convention?
bahaha mainstream convention when talking about Constitution party
I believe Dr. Terry is close to insaner than Ms. Hubbel, but not quite. In fact, it is her insanerness that leads her to whup him over and over again. That, and the fact she plays her womanly wiles against him in the courts.
grudznick held a 3rd Constitutional Party Convention, at Talley’s, and it was rightfully notified with fliers in the restroom and circulated by handbill. At this Convention, grudznick was named the Constitutional Party Candidate, even though I am a registered Republican and a past president of the Conservatives with Common Sense. At this convention it was decided this was OK.
So, Ms. Krebs and her rules be damned, write in “grudznick” on your ballots.
As an aside, I think I have a man crush on grudznik’s humor. It’s time for this looney tune thing to move on and let serious voters make important decisions. Dr Schoenbeck
Ps until all of This I never thought to refer to my JD as Dr. Hope I don’t get stuck with weekend call now
Thank you, Dr. Lee.
My dream is to someday be able to do “serious” and “important” things like Lee Schoenbeck does. Alas, I am but a mortal.
In a way I actually admire Schoenbeck. I mean, anyone can be arrogant anonymously, but he totally owns it.
These people are morons but…. Russell gets to say will of the people but these clowns get rejected?
Are judges just making stuff up now?