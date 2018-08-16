Breaking… Writ of Prohibition granted against placing Constitution Party candidates on Ballot

I’m hearing reports this afternoon that a Writ of Prohibition was granted against the Secretary of State in placing either faction of the Constitution Party candidates on the ballot and the judge was unable to determine who the actual chair of the party was.

(That might be a problem they want to fix before the next election.)

Also, neither the Lora Hubbel faction, or the Terry LaFleur faction met the 60 day from primary requirement in the CP bylaws. So, if you aren’t following your own bylaws, that might be a problem. And the word is that the Judge says that no Party can have 2 competing conventions.

In a statement issued by South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman:

This afternoon, a hearing was held regarding the South Dakota Republican Party’s request for a writ of prohibition against the Secretary of State’s certification of anyone from the Constitution Party for the November ballot because of the party’s internal fight over whether one or neither of two factions’ claims to the party chairmanship is legitimate, as well as other issues. “I’m pleased that after examining the evidence, the Judge concurred with the Republican party’s position that the people vying to be nominated under the Constitution Party banner lacked standing to do so,” Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman noted after the outcome of the hearing. “We brought the action to prevent the placement of those claiming to be candidates on the ballot because laws matter. And in a civilized society, you don’t just get to say that you’re a candidate without following state law. And that includes the Constitution party”

Read that here.

Update! Terry LaFleur responds to being handed his hat in court:

Just remember. Dr Terry LaFleur is “a lawyer but not an attorney.”

And he just lost. On every count.

