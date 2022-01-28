Had a correspondent point out this item from facebook last night, courtesy of the Brookings County Democrat Party. The Brookings Dems are hosting a petition drive through event this weekend to get petition signatures for several city council candidates, as well as a petition to legalize recreational marijuana.
But there’s no mention of collecting petition signatures for the Democrat Party’s candidates for US Senate or Governor, Brian Bengs or Barry Hulse:
Democrats have no interest in seeing either of their only announced statewide candidates get on the ballot? No one carrying the Bengs banner, or handing out buttons saying “Vote for Hulse, he has a pulse?”
There are only 60 days until candidate petitions are due in at the Secretary of State’s office. At this rate, I wonder if either of those guys are going to make it.
5 thoughts on “Brookings County Dems circulating city and pot petitions, but nothing for Statewide candidates Bengs or Hulse”
SDDP should change their name to South Dakota Drug Culture & Poverty Industry Advocates.
Bengs has many “personal problems” that are coming to light and Democrats are avoiding him and the embarrassment. Not sure what’s up with Hulse.
What would they include?
Can you source this?
Even the tokers at DaToker Press are not motivated for Mr. Hulse. No motivation.