Brookings County Dems circulating city and pot petitions, but nothing for Statewide candidates Bengs or Hulse

Had a correspondent point out this item from facebook last night, courtesy of the Brookings County Democrat Party. The Brookings Dems are hosting a petition drive through event this weekend to get petition signatures for several city council candidates, as well as a petition to legalize recreational marijuana.

But there’s no mention of collecting petition signatures for the Democrat Party’s candidates for US Senate or Governor, Brian Bengs or Barry Hulse:

Democrats have no interest in seeing either of their only announced statewide candidates get on the ballot? No one carrying the Bengs banner, or handing out buttons saying “Vote for Hulse, he has a pulse?”

There are only 60 days until candidate petitions are due in at the Secretary of State’s office. At this rate, I wonder if either of those guys are going to make it.