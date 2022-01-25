Democrats have Barry Hulse as their candidate for Governor. Jay Williams must have been busy.

As of last night, it looks like a Democrat has declared himself as a candidate for Governor.

Barry Hulse of Vermillion has filed paperwork to form a committee declaring himself as a “Democratic Candidate for Governor of South Dakota.”

His on-line footprint is a bit sparse at the moment, but he does have a Facebook page for his candidacy. We’ll see if he gets any farther than that.

I’m kind of thinking that Jay Williams must have been busy.