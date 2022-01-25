More candidates on January 25. Post and Koth in the hunt for the House.

Not a huge amount of activity today, but in District 7, former State Representative Doug Post has filed to run in the primary for the house. I show a 4-way race with Tim Reed, Mellissa Heermann, Matt Doyle, and Post.

District 20 State Rep Lance Koth informs me that his petitions “have been filed with SOS for District 20 Representative,” bringing the number of candidates up to two in the House.

And I’ve spoken with two today who will be new candidates running in previously unannounced primary elections, continuing the upward curve we’re on for activity. But strangely, Democrats are nearly nonexistent to this point. We may actually end up with more Republican primary elections than general elections for legislative seats.

Keep watching for updates.