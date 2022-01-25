Minnehaha-Lincoln Republican Women hosting US Senate wannabees for a farewell lunch

I caught this interesting tidbit tonight.

Apparently, the Minnehaha-Lincoln Republican Women are hosting the entire group of US Senate wannabees at lunch later this week. I think we can refer to it – with a high level of confidence – as a farewell lunch.

Because in about 60 days, I think it’s a pretty sure bet that none of the three will be running.

