A school board agenda was sent out in the last couple of days from the Brookings School District which might be one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard of. As opposed to focusing on something that matters, they’re wasting time on terminology and where policies once talked about “students,” they’re scratching it out and writing “learners.”
Looking around, it seems to have been taking place for a while. And at least from first blush, it appears this effort might be springing forth from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota:
I’m sure calling them learners as opposed to students will be all warmer and fuzzier, and will make us feel better about ourselves… but what about state law?
While state law might talk about learners permits, or ‘english learner’ as someone who is not a native speaker, it really doesn’t use learner in the context of a child in school. State law calls them “students.” Period.
So why would the Associated School Boards be pushing this, given the language contained in law? Are they going to bring legislation this next session to change “student” to “learner” wherever it appears? Or are they advocating the Brookings School District and other school districts across the state use language in their policies and procedures which differs from what’s in state law?
Because it sounds darned .. unnecessary.
4 thoughts on “Brookings Schools proposing changing terminology from ‘student’ to ‘learner.’ Despite state law not using the term.”
Is there a reason for this time-waster? Is there some insidious reason for it? I am always leery of anything so trivial being done by a public school system.
A guess: “Learner” will be either implicitly or explicitly defined in ways that justify/require the teaching of leftwing political views in the classroom.
Look for “learner” to be linked up with concepts like “diversity,” “inclusiveness,” “lived experiences,” “global perspectives,” “critical perspectives,” etc.,…. and then you’ll know it’s a trojan horse for leftist political indoctrination.
Which would explain why people are fighting so hard over a seemingly trivial word change. That’s how this stuff works. Control the language and you get to define reality — which includes defining leftwing indoctrination as neutral, cutting-edge teaching fit for children’s consumption.
Tbis is not only unnecessary…it is downright stupid. Unless it is part of a strategy as oulined above, which I wouldn’t put past a woke school board. A person in a school is a STUDENT, a learner is a lifelong thing.
This is great. State funding is allocating based on students, so if Brookings doesn’t have any students, I guess the state won’t need to worry about funding them any more!