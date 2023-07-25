Chairman Wiik Announces rally with President Donald Trump ticket sales
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, South Dakota Republican Party Chairman John Wiik announced President Donald J. Trump will join the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally.
“Our Monumental Leaders rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President Donald Trump,” said Chairman Wiik. “President Trump accomplished so much for our country during his time in office. As the leading presidential candidate, he can inspire our Republican Party to even greater heights.”
The rally will be hosted at The Monument in Rapid City, SD on Friday, September 8th.
Tickets will be available starting on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM MT. Visit www.SDGOP.com or The Monument to purchase tickets.
3 thoughts on “Chairman Wiik Announces September 8 rally with President Donald Trump”
Governor Noem’s team has been playing small ball, and now the bases are chucked.
Nerds will be peeping the demographics.
If South Dakota Republicans who didn’t stand with Trump on 1/6/2021 are now in support of this event .. would that be considered “groveling back”?
Grifters are going to be out in full force, surfing the man’s wake.
I guess we won’t be counting on you to buy a ticket.
He was saved by the electoral college in 2016 but he lost the popular vote. Then the Republican party was destroyed in the 2018 elections. He lost 2020 by seven million votes. And directly because of him, Republicans greatly underperformed in 2022.
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Albert Einstein.