SDGOP Chairman Wiik Joins Governor Noem in Banning Rank Choice Voting in South Dakota 

Chairman Wiik Joins Governor Noem in Banning Rank Choice Voting in South Dakota

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Chairman John Wiik, Vice Chairman Mary Fitzgerald and Representative Kirk Chaffee (R-29) joined Governor Kristi Noem as she signed Senate Bill 55. SB 55 is a bill to prohibit rank choice voting in South Dakota.

“I am grateful for Governor Noem’s leadership on this bill” said Chairman John Wiik “The South Dakota Republican Party is proud to have played an important role in preventing rank choice voting in our state.”

The bill was officially signed into law on Tuesday March 21, 2023 along with 12 other election bills.

